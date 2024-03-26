Pre-trial injunction against news publication may have severe ramifications for freedom of speech: SC

NEW DELHI: Courts should not grant ex-parte injunctions against publication of a news article barring in exceptional cases as it may have severe ramifications for the right to freedom of speech of the author and the public's right to know, the Supreme Court has said.

Setting aside a trial court's order directing international media group Bloomberg to take down an allegedly defamatory news article against Zee Entertainment, the top court said injunctions against the publication of material should be granted only after a full fledged trial.

"The grant of a pre-trial injunction against the publication of an article may have severe ramifications on the right to freedom of speech of the author and the public's right to know," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said an injunction, particularly ex-parte, should not be granted without establishing that the content sought to be restricted is "malicious" or "palpably false".

"Granting interim injunctions, before the trial commences, in a cavalier manner results in the stifling of public debate... In other words, courts should not grant ex-parte injunctions except in exceptional cases where the defence advanced by the respondent would undoubtedly fail at trial," the bench said.

The SC said grant of an interim injunction, before the trial commences, often acts as a "death sentence" to the material sought to be published well before the allegations have been proven.

"While granting ad-interim injunctions in defamation suits, the potential of using prolonged litigation to prevent free speech and public participation must also be kept in mind by courts," it said.