US reacts to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's arrest, says 'encourage fair legal process'

"The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned on Saturday and we conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs. We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,’’ said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, a few days back.

"India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law. As in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world, law will take its own course in the instant matter. Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted,’’ Jaiswal added.

India had summoned the German envoy after a German foreign office spokesperson had emphasized the importance of democratic principles and the presumption of innocence.

"We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards regarding the independence of the judiciary and basic democratic principles will also apply in this case. Like every accused, Mr. Kejriwal is entitled to a fair, impartial trial. This includes that he can make use of all existing legal remedies without restriction. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to it,’’ the German official had said.

Arivind Kejriwal is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until March 28th. Kejriwal has moved High Court seeking an urgent hearing on his arrest and has termed his arrest as `illegal.’