Water crisis looms as reservoir levels dip

NEW DELHI: Politicians hitting the campaign trail for the coming Lok Sabha will have to sweat it out, maybe even literally. The extremely hot weather is set to bring with it serious water crisis especially in Southern and Western parts of the country as the water level in major reservoirs is less than the corresponding time of 2023.

The water reservoirs act as special buffers between large rivers and urban water supply involving industrial users. Owing to the strong presence of the El Nino phenomenon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other global weather agencies have forecast above normal temperatures this summer.

Severe water crisis would turn the heat on the campaigners and bring the water scarcity issue to centre stage. Huge deficit winter rainfall (-33%) between January and February 2024, has not only led to loss of soil moisture but also increased the farmers’ burden.

In the coming months, it is going to aggravate the potable water issue. Bengaluru happens to be one of the glaring examples of it as Karnataka faced deficit monsoon in Kaveri basins which kept reservoirs below the expectations.