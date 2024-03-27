45 bills passed in 17th Lok Sabha same day they were introduced: ADR report

NEW DELHI: A total of 222 bills were passed in the 17th Lok Sabha and 45 of these were cleared the same day they were introduced in the House, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Some of these bills are The Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, The Appropriation Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A report of the analysis, which was conducted by ADR and National Election Watch (NEW), was released on Tuesday.

It sheds light on the performance of the 17th Lok Sabha and its members.

According to the report, 240 bills were introduced during the tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha and 222 of them were passed.

Additionally, 11 bills were withdrawn and six are pending.

Only one bill received the President's assent.