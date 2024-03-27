Ambedkar's VBA not to ally with MVA; announces candidates for 1st phase Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra

AKOLA: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, signalling that the outfit will not ally with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar accused the MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) - of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics.

Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, announced the names of eight candidates for the phase of elections, including himself from the Akola constituency.

"They (the MVA parties were trying to use VBA for promoting dynastic politics which we have tried to resist," Ambedkar said.