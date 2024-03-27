Amid talk of unease, Tejashwi says consensus reached in Bihar

NEW DELHI/PATNA : While there had been talks of unease between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress over seat-sharing in Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that both the parties, along with the Left parties, have reached an agreement to contest Lok Sabha elections together and an announcement would be made in a day or two.

“Our alliance has been the oldest. We have been together under different circumstances and contested elections against the ideology of the BJP. We are together and the news about the breaking of our alliance is BJP’s agenda being circulated,” said the RJD leader after holding a meeting with Congress leaders at the residence of MP Mukul Wasnik in Delhi.

Talks of unease between Congress and Lalu Prasad’s RJD was rife when the latter allocated symbols to candidates before finalising seat allocations.

Meanwhile, five seats in the state are being seen as the source of seat-sharing discord between the grand alliance allies. Congress, RJD and three Left parties have staked claims to Aurangabad, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnea and Siwan.

Lalu fielded JD(U) turncoat Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad, infuriating Congress leader Nikhil Kumar, a claimant to the seat.