Shortly after being declared as LS candidate for Mumbai North West, Amol Kirtikar gets ED notice

MUMBAI: An hour after Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday declared its candidate Amol Kirtikar for Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, the central investigation agency – enforcement directorate (ED) issued notice to Mr Kirtikar in connection with pandemic – allegedly food supply – Khichadi scam.

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday declared its 17 candidates including Amot Kirtikar, the son of sitting Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Gajanan Kirtikar.

Reacting to the ED notice to Amol Kirtikar, BJP former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya on his social media account posted that Amol Kirtikar has to give the account of Khichadi scam of Rs 1.65 crore. He reposting his old message said, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena candidate Amol Kirtikar taken Rs 1.65 crore as kickbacks in Khichadi scam while Suraj Chavan also received Rs 1.20 crore as kickbacks in the same scam from the Khichadi contractors.

Earlier Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam who was vying for the Congress party ticket from Mumbai North West Lok sabha constituency expressed his anger and disappointment when Uddhav Thackeray declared Amol Kirtikar as MVA candidate for this same seat.

He said Amol Kirtikar was part of the ‘khichdi scam’ and took bribes during the Covid-19 food supply contract. Nirupam also questioned how they would campaign for a candidate involved in a scam.