Arunachal inseparable part of India: Cong

NEW DELHI : Asserting that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India, the Congress on Tuesday condemned China’s claim over the north-eastern state. The party called on the Centre to come out with the ‘strongest rebuttal’ to the Chinese on their ‘pathetic claims’ on the state.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Monday reiterated China’s claim reacting to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s assertions, dismissing China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘ludicrous’. In a post on ‘X’, Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party strongly condemns and opposes any idea of an iota of Chinese claims on Arunachal Pradesh.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable, indistinguishable and inseparable part of India. This is the fourth time in a month, that the Chinese have made ludicrous and farcical claims,” he said.

Kharge added that China’s record in making absurd claims by renaming places and redrawing maps of territories, belonging to other countries, is well known. “Moving beyond partisan politics, we are together in protecting India’s sovereignty. However, it may also be underlined that Chinese belligerence is the result of PM Narendra Modi not acting on its ‘Laal Aankh’ and giving ‘clean chit’ to China on Galwan on June 19, 2020, where 20 Indian brave hearts sacrificed their lives for the nation,” his post on X read.

Seeking a strong rebuttal from the Government, he said that the party wants peace and tranquillity at the borders.

“Be it building villages at the border close to Arunachal Pradesh or kidnapping our people living near the borders, the Modi government’s ‘Please China Policy’ has endangered our national security in Arunachal. Apart from Ladakh, ‘Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee’ is being played up in Arunachal Pradesh. We still hope that the Modi government should come out with the strongest rebuttal to the Chinese on their pathetic claims,” Kharge said.