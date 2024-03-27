As electoral bonds are banned, BJP executing Plan B: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said, under plan B, for seeking funding after striking down of the electoral bond scheme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is straight away inducting people, who were supporting the outfit monetarily.

The diatribe was in reference to former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who rejoined the BJP on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Pawan Khera asked why was the red carpet laid out for Reddy while he is facing several cases before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“As Reddy has joined the BJP, the CBI will give him a clean chit now, he will shine. When people accused of corruption come along with the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are exonerated. It happens every week and every month… After the banning of donation through electoral bonds by the Supreme Court, this is plan B of BJP; direct partnership with people. Induct those who has given money or are supposed to give money. No more covering up of things now,” said Khera, who heads the Media and Publicity Department of Congress.