As electoral bonds are banned, BJP executing Plan B: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said, under plan B, for seeking funding after striking down of the electoral bond scheme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is straight away inducting people, who were supporting the outfit monetarily.
The diatribe was in reference to former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who rejoined the BJP on Monday ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Congress leader Pawan Khera asked why was the red carpet laid out for Reddy while he is facing several cases before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“As Reddy has joined the BJP, the CBI will give him a clean chit now, he will shine. When people accused of corruption come along with the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they are exonerated. It happens every week and every month… After the banning of donation through electoral bonds by the Supreme Court, this is plan B of BJP; direct partnership with people. Induct those who has given money or are supposed to give money. No more covering up of things now,” said Khera, who heads the Media and Publicity Department of Congress.
The Gangavati MLA, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, had set up the ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha’ (KRPP) ahead of the state assembly polls last year, snapping his two-decade-old association with the BJP.
Earlier, Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. But interestingly afterwards, in the recently held Rajya Sabha polls, he extended support to the Congress candidate.
Attacking the BJP further, Khera said that people who are accused of corruption, be it in West Bengal, Karnataka or in other states are being protected.
Evidences along with Lokayukta report are available then why such individuals are being taken into the party, the Congress asked.
“What are the compulsions? Why do Modi and the BJP want to protect Reddy? For leaders of opposition, there is ED and CBI. Red carpet is being laid for the person who is already facing cases before CBI and ED. With these inductions, your tall claims to eliminate corruption turn out to be hollow promises,” said Khera.