Battle to protect political legacies on cards in UP

Ghazipur: The infamous family of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari calls the shots here. This time, the sitting BSP MP Afzaal Ansari, Mukhtar’s brother, has switched sides and is riding the cycle as SP candidate. The political influence of the family in Ghazipur and adjoining areas can be gauged from the fact that all the three Ansari brothers—Mukhtar, Afzaal and Sigbatullah—and their sons have won 16 elections altogether during the last 39 years. Afzaal himself has represented Mohammadabad assembly segment five times (1985-2002) in UP Assembly. He has won from Ghazipur LS seat twice. Youngest Mukhtar has been a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar seat which is now represented by his son Abbas. Eldest Sigbatullah has been a two-time MLA from Mohammadabad in 2007 and 2012. Now his son Suheb Ansari is SP MLA from Mohammadabad seat.

Bhadohi: The prestige of Congress’s one of the most prominent political families of yore is at stake in the carpet town of Bhadohi from where Laliteshpati Tripathi is contesting as Trinamool Congress candidate. Lalitesh had left Congress and joined TMC in 2021 breaking a century-old ties with grand old party when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was party in-charge of eastern UP. Lalitesh is the great grandson of Kamlapati Tripathi, a former Congress stalwart and former UP CM. Lalitesh belongs to one of the most illustrious political families of Congress and his ancestral house – Aurangabad house in Varanasi—used to be the nerve centre of Congress activities in UP. He has been Congress MLA from Madihaan seat of Mirzapur.