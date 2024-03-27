Beant Singh kin & Ludhiana Cong MP joins BJP

CHANDIGARH : In a major setback to the Congress and INDIA bloc, Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu today joined the BJP and may contest from Ludhiana. He is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

The 48-year-old was first elected in 2009 to the Lok Sabha from Anandpur Sahib and then from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019 on Congress ticket.

After joining the saffron party in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Bittu asserted that the people have made up their mind to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again.

While recalling the dark days of terrorism in the state, Bittu said his family has seen the worst of militancy and has led the state out of those times. “In those days too, BJP and RSS cadres worked with the people to restore harmony in the society. Now again would work together to main harmony. He added that he had a decade-long relationship with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He thanked PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda for enabling him to join the BJP. He said he would work with the BJP to fill the huge gap Punjab has witnessed in development while other states have moved forward. He asserted that the next government will be formed by the BJP.

“PM Modi and Shah always took it positively whenever I raised the issues of Punjab. We want to take Punjab forward. When the country is benefitting, why should Punjab be left behind?’’ he asked.