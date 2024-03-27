BJP in Sabarkantha fix over nominee surname

AHMEDABAD : The BJP is facing a challenge in Sabarkantha constituency in Gujarat. Its first candidate Bhikhaji Thakor was opposed by a section of party workers because of his surname ‘Damor’, which was later replaced as ‘Thakor’. After an uproar, Bhikhaji was replaced by Sobhanaben Baraiya. Calling her a parachute candidate, BJP workers turned up at the party’s Aravalli and Sabarkantha district offices on Tuesday to oppose her candidature.

Party sources said the party high command is again reviewing its decision and may replace Sobhanaben with a committed party worker. The BJP has started facing dissent because of the party’s decision to import leaders from political opponents and impose candidates on cadre.

First rebel voice emerged from Vadodara where BJP’s national vice president Jyoti Pandya opposed party’s decision to repeat incumbent MP Ranjan Bhatt. After opposition from cadre, party leaders replaced her with Hemang Joshi. Sabarkantha seat is dominated by Thakor (Koli Kshatriya), Patidars, Dalits, tribals and minority community. BJP had nominated Bhikhaji, general secretary of OBC cell in Aravalli district. Many in the party opposed him calling him a tribal leader and not a representative of Thakor community.

Leaflets were circulated alleging he is not Thakor, which led the party to replace him. Defending his surname, Bhikhaji said he is a Thakor. Coming in support of Bhikhaji, Aravalli district BJP president Rajendra Patel said that along the Dahod-Panchmahal district border, Thakor community members have been using the ‘Damor’ surname for decades. But these arguments failed to convince the party high command and it dropped Bhikhaji and replaced him with Sobhanaben.

The development added fuel to the fire as party workers were shocked by the selection of an outsider. Her husband Mahendrasinh joined the BJP two years ago after quitting the Congress. Even Bhikhaji opposed her candidature, alleging that she is not a party member. BJPsources said workers are not supporting Sobhanaben.