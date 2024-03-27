BJP’s allies struggle to cobble together alliance

MUMBAI : The BJP has taken the lead in declaring Lok Sabha candidates in Maharashtra. Except Mumbai South Central, a BJP MP’s seat, the party has announced candidates on 23 of the 48 Lok sabha seats in the state. Congress has named 12 candidates while other parties are struggling to finalise candidates.

The BJP is likely to contest 28 to 30 Lok Sabha seats while Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 11 and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP 7. There is also talk that Raj Thackeray’s MNS will contest one Lok sabha seat while one will be given to Rashtriya Samaj Paksh led by Mahadeo Jankar.

In Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the 20 Lok Sabha seats, Congress 18 and 10 by Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar on Tuesday declared its NCP state president Sunil Tatkare as its candidate from Raigad. Former Lok Sabha MP Adalrao Patil, who resigned from Shinde-led Shiv Sena and joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will contest from Shirur against NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe.

After enforcement of the code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, BJP declared its first list of candidates asking them to take the lead in campaign.

“It was clear from the beginning that BJP will not concede its Lok Sabha MPs’ seats. Therefore, except MP Poonam Mahajan’s seat, our party announced the candidates immediately,” said a senior BJP leader.

“There is a negative survey report about fielding Poonam again, therefore BJP is trying to pursue its MLA and Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar to contest from Mumbai North Central seat. However he is yet to be convinces. We are also zeroing on other potential candidates for the seat.”

The leader added that apart from their 22 seats, BJP is expecting six to eight more. “We have asked our alliance partners not to nominate a candidate just for the sake of fielding. Winnability should be the criteria. Therefore we are asking them to concede the seats if they do not have strong candidates. In next two days, the picture will be clear,” he added.