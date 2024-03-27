BJP's Dilip Ghosh apologises for comments on Bengal CM Mamata

KOLKATA: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday apologised for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that triggered a massive controversy.

The apology came hours after the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh, who was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a purported video clip.

Maintaining that his party and other people have reservations about his choice of words, Ghosh said, "If it is so, I am sorry for that."

The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission against him over his comments, alleging that it violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

Ghosh, the former state BJP president, said he has no personal enmity with the chief minister.

"This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

Ghosh claimed that he had only protested Banerjee's political statements.

He, however, hastened to add that though the issue of women's respect was raised over his comments, a TMC leader had used derogatory words against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari.

"Does Suvendu not expect respect because he is a man?" he asked, speaking to reporters in Durgapur.

The Medinipur MP, who has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat this time by the BJP, on Tuesday mocked TMC's slogan of "Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)".

"When Mamata goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify," he said, adding that the CM should first clarify the ‘identity of her father.’

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said his party does not support such remarks about women and that too against someone who is a chief minister, and that is why an explanation was sought from Ghosh.