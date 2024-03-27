Congress fielding fresh candidates in Uttarakhand may boost chances for BJP, say analysts

DEHRADUN: While the Congress is already facing tough challenges by fielding new faces in four of the five seats in Uttarakhand for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party has just made it even more worse for the grand old party.

BSP has unexpectedly announced two Muslim candidates from Haridwar and Nainital seats, making the entire electoral equation more complicated for the Congress, as the party is also heavily dependent on the same muslim vote bank.

Political analysts argue that the decision by the Congress leadership to introduce fresh candidates in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, rather than relying on seasoned politicians, may inadvertently bolster the BJP's chances in the hilly state. BJP has in the previous general elections, managed to secure five seats in the state.

Political analysts and experts have termed Congress' move as a "walkover by the Congress to the BJP".

After the deadline for filing nominations for five seats in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, candidates' forms will be scrutinised on March 28, with an option to withdraw names available by March 30.

Thereafter, candidates will have only three weeks to campaign before the April 19 election.

In addition to Pradeep Tamta from Almora, the Congress has introduced fresh candidates for the remaining four parliamentary constituencies in the state. Jot Singh Ghansola for Tehri, Ganesh Godiyal for Pauri, Virendra Rawat for Haridwar, and Prakash Joshi for Nainital are the newcomers.