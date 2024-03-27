EC issues show-cause notices to Dilip Ghosh, Supriya Shrinate for remarks targeting women

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections.

Their remarks were "undignified and in bad taste", the Election Commission (EC) said.

The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

The two have been asked to respond to the show-cause notices by March 29 evening.