Ensure voter safety against heatwave: EC

NEW DELHI : The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) detailing the steps to be taken to prevent heat wave impact on voters. It said the Indian Meteorological Department has indicated a “probability of stronger and longer spells of heatwaves this summer” when voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place.

In the order, the ECI has asked for strict compliance with the assured minimum facilities and other facilities to be provided at polling stations. This includes setting up voting booths only on ground floors of buildings to facilitate smooth voting experience for the aged and disabled voters. Similarly, all polling stations must have separate entrances and exits.

The EC also recommended that there should be provisions for drinking water facility as well as sufficient ‘environment-friendly’ disposable glasses in the premises of the polling stations.

The EC has also attached a list of Do’s and Don’ts to prevent heat wave impact on the voters as prescribed by the National Disaster Management Authority. It also asked that NCC, NSS, and Scouts & Guides volunteers should be deployed to manage the voters’ queue.

The CEOs were told to direct the poll officials to post dedicated officers, who could provide initial treatment in the event of a person getting sunstroke. Facilities should be available to take the affected person to the nearest health centre, it said.