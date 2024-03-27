Govt mum as US does a Germany, says it encourages fair legal process on Kejriwal

NEW DELHI : The US on Tuesday became the second country after Germany to ‘encourage a fair legal process’ following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had described the German foreign office spokesperson Sebastian Fischer as an interference in India’s internal affairs, it is yet react to the US comment.

“We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal,” said a US State Department spokesperson on Monday to an email query by Reuters. The US embassy in Delhi, too, has not reacted to the remark.

A few days ago, a German foreign ministry official said Kejriwal is entitled to a fair and an impartial trial and can make use of all the existing legal remedies without restriction.

The response of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was caustic. “We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary,” he said.

Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted, Jaiswal added.