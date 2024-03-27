IndiGo plane's wingtip grazed against Air India Express aircraft at Kolkata airport, DGCA orders probe

KOLKATA: In a bizarre accident at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, an IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane, leaving the wings of both aircraft damaged, officials said.

The IndiGo flight was headed to Darbhanga, while the Air India Express plane was scheduled to leave for Chennai.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a probe and de-rostered two IndiGo pilots involved in the incident, a senior DGCA official said.

Both aircraft had passengers on board at the time of the accident but no injuries have been reported.