Money seized by ED will be returned to the poor after new government: PM

NEW DELHI: A day after speaking to Bengal's Basirhat BJP candidate Rekha Patra, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Wednesday in a telephonic conversation asked Bengal's Krishnanagar BJP candidate Rajmata Amrita Roy to inform the people of state that he is exploring legal options to ensure returning of the money, around Rs 3000 crore, seized by ED to the poor people through various schemes.

Rajmata Amrita Roy is pitched against TMC leader and former MP Mahua Moitra in the Krishnanagar constituency.

Modi in his telephonic conversation with the candidate said that, after forming a new government he will look at forming laws for the dispersion of money obtained by ED to the poor people.

The PM also asked the BJP candidate not to get disheartened by what the opposition says about her. He further said that politics have been divided into two parts now- one which is ,led by BJP, and is committed to uproot corruption in the country and the other, the I.N.D.I Alliance and TMC, which come in support of the corrupt.

PM also asked Roy to prepare an action plan of works to do soon after winning the seat in Krishnanagar.