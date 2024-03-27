Nation

Nagpur: Two siblings fall off flyover after car hits their vehicle; driver held

The impact was so severe that both the siblings fell off the flyover and landed 50 feet down on the road, a police official said.
Image of a police cordon line used for representational purposes only(File Photo | AP)
NAGPUR: A 30-year-old man and his younger sister were seriously injured after falling off a flyover when a car hit their two-wheeler in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place on Panchpaoli bridge on Monday afternoon, they said.

The driver of the car was under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

Mohammed Irfan Ansari (30) and his sister Fauziya (21) were going home on their two-wheeler when the car hit them.

The impact was so severe that both the siblings fell off the flyover and landed 50 feet down on the road, a police official said.

The brother-sister duo suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised, he said.

Car driver Rahul Mangale (41) was arrested and liquor bottles and a knife were recovered from his vehicle, he said, adding that an offence was registered against him.

