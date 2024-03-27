NCPCR asks Uttar Pradesh authorities to act against Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa for objectionable online content

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Uttar Pradesh police to register a criminal case against Darul Uloom Deoband for highly misleading and objectionable content on its official website.

In a letter to the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur District, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has come across more objectionable content on the website of Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa.

It said that they had found a copy of the fatwa where an individual from Pakistan had asked about a suicide attack on non-Muslim forces.

"It is once again highlighted that such fatwas are highly terrorising for the country as well as a matter of national security,” Kanoongo said.

Noting that the madrasa, in its answer to the query, has said to “consult your local scholar,” instead of saying that the matter is “invalid and illegal in nature,” the NCPCR chief noted that “such statements are reinforcing the belief towards legitimising international homicide, terrorist attacks among non-Muslims.”

Providing such information to people is like abetment which would entice people to take the step, the letter said.

Taking cognisance of the matter under 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005, the Commission directed the local authorities to take action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 against Darul Uloom Deoband madrasa, which is a renowned religious and academic centre.

The NCPCR chief said that an FIR should be registered against the madrasa.

“The Commission requests that an action taken report may be sent to the Commission within three days,” said the letter, which was also marked to the UP Chief Secretary and the secretary of the State Home Department.

The NCPCR had earlier also written to the state authorities on other objectionable content posted by the madrasa on its official website.