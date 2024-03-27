Not our member, says BJP ally UPPL on man seen in viral photo lying on bed of currency notes

GUWAHATI: BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam on Wednesday clarified that the man seen in a viral photograph, lying on a bed of currency notes, is not associated with the party.
The clarification was issued after the photograph triggered a storm with the Congress demanding a probe.
In the photograph, currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 are seen strewn all over the bed and the body of Benjamin Basumatary, who is the “suspended” chairman of a Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) in Udalguri district.
In an “important notice”, UPPL president Pramod Boro, who is also the chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said, “We want to clarify that Mr. Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on January 5, 2024.”
He added the BTC administration also suspended and removed Basumatary from the post of VCDC chairman on February 10, 2024.
“His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts,” Boro further said.
In the centre of the controversy, Basumatary said an old photograph of him was circulated as part of a conspiracy.
“I took the photograph five years ago for fun. I had borrowed Rs 3 lakh from my sister,” he said, adding, “I will find out the conspirators.”
Congress MLA and leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia said he had brought the matter to the notice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police GP Singh.
“How can their VCDC chairman sleep on currency notes when they claim they have ‘Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga’ governance? There are charges against him about misappropriation of NREGA, PMAY funds. So, is it legal or illegal money?” Saikia asked.
He urged the police to conduct a probe by filing a case suo motu.
The UPPL and the BJP together rule the autonomous BTC which administers the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri falling under the Bodoland Territorial Region. As part of their seat-sharing understanding, the UPPL is contesting from the lone seat of Kokrajhar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.