Not our member, says BJP ally UPPL on man seen in viral photo lying on bed of currency notes

GUWAHATI: BJP ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam on Wednesday clarified that the man seen in a viral photograph, lying on a bed of currency notes, is not associated with the party.

The clarification was issued after the photograph triggered a storm with the Congress demanding a probe.

In the photograph, currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 are seen strewn all over the bed and the body of Benjamin Basumatary, who is the “suspended” chairman of a Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) in Udalguri district.

In an “important notice”, UPPL president Pramod Boro, who is also the chief of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), said, “We want to clarify that Mr. Benjamin Basumatary is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on January 10, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after receiving a letter from the Harisingha Block Committee, UPPL on January 5, 2024.”