PM picks Meerut to launch BJP election campaign on March 30

LUCKNOW : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut, igniting the political arena with a mega rally on March 30 in support of BJP candidate Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Ram’s character in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan during the 80s. This significant event, aimed at bolstering the Ayodhya temple narrative, will witness the Prime Minister sharing the stage with Jayant Chaudhury, chief of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the newly inducted ally of the NDA.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial, as Uttar Pradesh, with its substantial share of Lok Sabha members, holds sway over the formation of the central government in Delhi. Recognizing the pivotal role Uttar Pradesh plays, the BJP is gearing up to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats in the 2024 elections.

In 2014, riding on the Modi wave, the BJP clinched a staggering 71 seats in the state. However, in 2019, facing a formidable alliance between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the ruling alliance’s seat count dwindled to 64. Despite BSP securing 10 seats, the SP failed to surpass five. With political dynamics shifting in the state, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and NISHAD, bolstering its position. This realignment is underpinned by a fervent push for the Ram temple narrative, gaining traction following the pran-pratishthha of Ram Lalla in January 2022.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav aligns with the Opposition bloc, Mayawati embarks on the electoral journey solo. The BJP also eyes western UP with optimism, despite facing setbacks in the last elections. In 2014, the BJP secured 24 out of 27 seats in the region, which dwindled to 19 in 2019, all eight seats going to the SP-BSP combined. However, with RLD lending support, prospects appear brighter. Its influence among the Jats, constituting 2 per cent of the state’s population and 12 per cent in certain western UP pockets, could be helpful.

Ex-IPS officer for Inner Manipur

The BJP named a former Indian Police Service officer as its candidate for the Inner Manipur seat. Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, who is serving as the state’s education minister, will be up against JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam of the Congress. The Inner Manipur seat, spread in the Meitei-majority Imphal, is held by BJP’s Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

BJP fields 4 Cong turncoat MLAs

Four Congress turncoat MLAs, including former Leader of Opposition Arjun Modhwadia, and an independent legislator, all of whom resigned from the Gujarat assembly in the last few months, were fielded by the BJP for the bypolls in five constituencies. These five seats fell vacant after their MLAs, four from the Congress and an independent, quit and joined the BJP.