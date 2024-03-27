Shah says J&K peaceful, polls to be held in Sept

NEW DELHI : Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday indicated that J&K polls would be held by September, asserting that bringing democracy to J&K was the avowed aim of the Modi government.

“Democracy will not be confined to three families alone and will be a people’s democracy,” he said, in an apparent reference to three key families of the state that have occupied top political positions.

Shah said that the culture and language of Kashmir have flourished after the abrogation of Article 370. “J&K is moving towards prosperity with peace,” the home minister added.

The government has banned 12 organisations, designated 36 individuals as terrorists, registered more than 22 cases involving financing of terror and seized properties worth `150 crore. The government has attached 90 properties and frozen about 134 bank accounts so far, Shah said.

Shah said for the first time, the OBCs of Jammu and Kashmir have been given reservation by the Modi government, women have been given one-third quota and OBC reservations have been made in panchayat and urban local bodies.

Speaking at a conclave here, Shah said more than 2 crore tourists visited Jammu & Kashmir and the Formula -4 car racing takes place in Srinagar.

Spelling out his government’s objectives, he said that BJP wants to liberate Kashmir from dynastic politics. He alleged that three dynastic parties -- the Congress, the National Congress and the PDP -- always hindered the percolation of democracy at the grassroots. “Now, I am sure that these three parties will be shown the door by the people completely this time,” he said.

He said the rise in the number of tourists to J&K reflected a growing emotional integration of Kashmir into India. He said that the Modi government is committed to dialogues with the youths of Kashmir, but not with the organisations that have roots in Pakistan and survive through dynastic politics.

Reiterating India’s claim on POK, he said: “The Muslims as well as Hindus living in POK are Indians and the land also belongs to India which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan”. Speaking on the effects of the abrogation of Article 370,

Shah said the people of the Valley were given the wrong interpretation of the Constitutional measure.

“The Modi government has worked to develop the nation and also Jammu and Kashmir. We have strengthened the economy, secured the nation, reined in terrorism, we have enhanced the nation’s pride with our foreign policy,” Shah said.