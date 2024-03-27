Ukrainian foreign minister hopes India will help in recounstruction activities

NEW DELHI: Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, is set to arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar.
“I am coming to India at the invitation of Dr. Jaishankar and am looking forward to meeting him,” said Minister Kuleba at a virtual press briefing with the Indian media on Wednesday.
Minister Kuleba says he will have candid and comprehensive talks in Delhi.
“The fact that I am going to India means seeking opportunities for Ukraine,” he added.
He also said that India is welcome to cooperate with Ukraine in economic projects and reconstruction activity.
“We see India as an important global power,” he added.
Minister Kuleba will be in Delhi for two days beginning March 30th.
“During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have a number of engagements which will include a meeting with Dr. Jaishankar and also the Deputy National Security Advisor. There will be discussions pertaining to bilateral partnerships and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He will also interact with the business community,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).