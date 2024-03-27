Ukrainian foreign minister hopes India will help in recounstruction activities

NEW DELHI: Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, is set to arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will hold meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar.

“I am coming to India at the invitation of Dr. Jaishankar and am looking forward to meeting him,” said Minister Kuleba at a virtual press briefing with the Indian media on Wednesday.

Minister Kuleba says he will have candid and comprehensive talks in Delhi.

“The fact that I am going to India means seeking opportunities for Ukraine,” he added.

He also said that India is welcome to cooperate with Ukraine in economic projects and reconstruction activity.