Varun unlikely to take up Cong ticket offer, stays silent for now

LUCKNOW : While the opposition parties are ready to lap Varun Gandhi, who has been denied ticket by the ruling party from his constituency Pilibhit, the BJP MP is said to be considering to remain silent, at least, for now.

BJP has given ticket to UP cabinet minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit. He had joined the saffron camp after he left Congress in 2021.

According to sources, in the given scenario, Varun Gandhi, 44, would neither contest independently as a BJP rebel nor would he join any other party, though he was feeling betrayed after being dropped by the party and had decided to keep away from Pilibhit.

Varun’s alleged change of stand is attributed to the thought that any action on his part against the party line may hit the prospects of his mother Maneka Gandhi who has been repeated by the BJP from Sultanpur. Meanwhile, besides the Congress’s open offer to Gandhi to join Congress, the Samajwadi Party has also been dropping enough indications from time-to-time to accommodate him and give him ticket to contest from Pilibhit.

Though the SP has already announced its candidate from Pilibhit, they could change him willingly to accommodate Gandhi if the BJP leader desired so. As per the buzz around, if the BJP leader joins Congress, he could be fielded either from Rae Bareli or Amethi.