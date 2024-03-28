16 per cent decline in TB cases since 2015; over 25 lakh notifications, govt report

NEW DELHI: India has seen a decline of 16 per cent in tuberculosis incidence from 2015 to 2022, higher than the global decline of nine per cent, according to the annual India TB report.

Also, as many as 25.55 lakh cases of TB were notified last year, the highest since the launch of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the 1960s, the National TB Elimination Programme, India TB Report 2024, said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of notifications compared to the previous year. UP was followed by Bihar.

Of the total notified cases, over 8.4 lakhs were from the private sector, 1.17 per cent increase from 2022 and an exponential rise since 2017.

India’s treatment coverage also improved to 80% of the estimated TB cases, an increase of 19% over the previous year.

The report said that TB mortality was 23 per lakh population, with 18 per cent decline compared to 2015, which was 28 per lakh population.

“India’s efforts to ensure early detection and treatment initiation, along with a host of community engagement efforts, has resulted in a decline of 16% in TB incidence (new cases emerging each year) and an 18% reduction in mortality due to TB, since 2015,” the report said.