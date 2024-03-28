2 EC observers to keep a hawk eye on Nath turf

BHOPAL : As the poll battle for Chhindwara – considered a pocket-borough of former CM Kamal Nath and his family – hots-up, the poll expenditure in the big ticket constituency is under particular scanner of the nation’s poll body.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 16 poll observers for the first phase of LS polls in MP, which will take place on six seats of Vindhya and Mahakoshal region on April 19.

Out of them, six are general observers, three are police observers and seven are expenditure observers.

Out of the seven expenditure observers, Chhindwara will have not one but two expenditure observers – Bharat Ramchandra Andhale and Vijesh Kumar TG.

This means that poll expenditure and movement of money across the length and breadth of the seven assembly segments of Chhindwara and Pandhurna districts – which form the Chhindwara parliamentary constituency, will be under strict scanner.

According to sources, the appointment of two expenditure observers for Chhindwara particularly assumes significance, as the Commission wants to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the election remains free of unaccounted money.