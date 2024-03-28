Car driver mows down a dog in Raipur, FIR lodged

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police has registered a case against a car driver for fatally running over a community dog at Shanti Nagar area of Raipur.

The civil lines police station in Raipur registered an FIR under IPC Sections 279 ((or rash, negligent driving) and 429 (for maiming or killing an animal) acting on the information received from eyewitnesses and CCTV footage of the dog being run over by a car. According to eye witnesses, the accused driver didn’t make any effort to stop to help the injured dog.

The case was registered following a complaint lodged by Dr Kiran Ahuja of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) along with the local activists.

The accused, who is the owner of a private car, has been identified and summoned to the civil lines police station that proceeded further to investigate the incident.

“Such an incident draws the attention toward the importance of responsible driving and also the necessity of stopping to make humane efforts if any untoward eventuality occured,” says PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu.

The swift action of the Raipur police was commended for sending across a message that careless driving and leaving afflicted animals to suffer won’t be tolerated.