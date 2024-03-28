Dalit woman raped in UP's Ballia, accused held

BALLIA: A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped here, police said on Thursday.

Accused Lagandev Yadav was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Station House Officer Dharmveer Singh said the matter came to light when the rape survivor's mother approached the police on Tuesday night.

In her complaint, she alleged that Yadav raped her daughter on March 7.

He made casteist remarks against her and threatened to kill her, the SHO said.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged an FIR under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Singh said.