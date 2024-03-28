Despite loosing 238 times in his bid for public office, tyre repair shop owner Padmarajan ready to fight elections again

METTUR: Despite failing 238 times in his bid for public office in India, K. Padmarajan is unperturbed as he prepares, yet again, to contest elections in the world's largest democracy.

The 65-year-old tyre repair shop owner began fighting elections in 1988 from his home town of Mettur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

People laughed when he threw his hat into the ring, but he said he wanted to prove that an ordinary man can take part.

"All candidates seek victory in elections," said Padmarajan, sporting a bright shawl draped over his shoulder and an imposing walrus moustache. "Not me."

For him, the victory is in participating, and when his defeat inevitably comes, he is "happy losing", he said.

This year, in India's six-week-long general elections that begin on April 19, he is contesting a parliamentary seat in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.

Popularly dubbed the "Election King", Padmarajan has competed across the country in elections ranging from presidential to local polls.

Over the years he has lost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former premiers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, and Congress party scion Rahul Gandhi.

'I do not care'

"Victory is secondary," he said. "Who is the opposite candidate? I do not care."

Padmarajan's main preoccupation now is extending his losing streak.

It has not come cheap -- he estimates he has spent thousands of dollars in more than three decades of nomination fees.

That includes a security deposit of 25,000 rupees ($300) for his latest tilt, which will not be refunded unless he wins more than 16 percent of the vote.

His one victory has been to earn a place as India's most unsuccessful candidate in the Limca Book of Records, the country's archive of records held by Indians.