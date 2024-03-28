Family first for others, nation first for Modi: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday toured Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad district, seeking support for party candidates Hema Malini, Arun Govil and Atul Garg from the three constituencies respectively.
Commencing the campaign from Mathura, after paying obeisance at Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Yogi weaved his discourse around “nation first versus family first narrative.”
He claimed that the Modi government’s intent was to uphold the rule of law, prioritise national interests while adhering to zero tolerance policy towards corruption juxtaposing it with the dominance of mafia and thriving corruption during opposition governments in the past. The chief minister alleged that the opposition is following divisive politics based on appeasement, caste, and religion while Modi’s government aims for inclusive governance by extending the benefits of welfare schemes to all irrespective caste creed, religion and background driven by “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”
“The blueprint for the new India encompasses job creation for youth, reverence for faith, and preservation of heritage, while fostering a connection between ordinary citizens and development endeavors. Safety assurances extend to daughters, sisters, and businessmen alike, with Modi’s pledge to integrate farmers as key drivers of nation’s development,” he said.
In Meerut, CM Yogi said that party candidate Arun Govil breathed life into Lord Ram’s character in the popular Ramayana serial three decades ago. He claimed that the great actor was set to become the identity of Meerut as its MP. He appreciated the outgoing MP Rajendra Agrawal for selecting Govil as his successor with simplicity and honesty.
“Changes happening in Meerut are being witnessed by the entire country today. Rapid rail work is underway here with an investment of Rs 32,000 crores. With the construction of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, people from Meerut can reach Delhi in less than an hour. The state’s first sports university is coming up in Meerut. Upcoming Ganga Expressway will prove to be the growth engine for the region,” Yogi added.
Addressing the intellectuals in Ghaziabad, the CM appealed the intellectuals to support Atul Garg who has replaced sitting BJP MP Gen VK Singh.
The CM said that extremism and terrorism had received the final blow in the country under the current government. “Today, instead of stone-pelting on security personnel, democracy is flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir. Your single vote played a pivotal role in liberating Northeast India from insurgency,” said Yogi.