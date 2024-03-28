Family first for others, nation first for Modi: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday toured Mathura, Meerut and Ghaziabad district, seeking support for party candidates Hema Malini, Arun Govil and Atul Garg from the three constituencies respectively.

Commencing the campaign from Mathura, after paying obeisance at Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, Yogi weaved his discourse around “nation first versus family first narrative.”

He claimed that the Modi government’s intent was to uphold the rule of law, prioritise national interests while adhering to zero tolerance policy towards corruption juxtaposing it with the dominance of mafia and thriving corruption during opposition governments in the past. The chief minister alleged that the opposition is following divisive politics based on appeasement, caste, and religion while Modi’s government aims for inclusive governance by extending the benefits of welfare schemes to all irrespective caste creed, religion and background driven by “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

“The blueprint for the new India encompasses job creation for youth, reverence for faith, and preservation of heritage, while fostering a connection between ordinary citizens and development endeavors. Safety assurances extend to daughters, sisters, and businessmen alike, with Modi’s pledge to integrate farmers as key drivers of nation’s development,” he said.