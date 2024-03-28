Govinda joins Shinde’s Shiv Sena, ending 14-year political 'vanvas', aims to enhance Mumbai's development

MUMBAI: Film actor Govinda on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at his Varsha bungalow.

After joining Shiv Senna, Govinda expressed his decision to end his 14-year political vanwas and rejoin politics to do better work in the art and culture sector. It has been tipped that Govinda is likely to be nominated as the Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai North West against Shiv Sena (UBT) Amol Kirtikar.

Additionally, film actor Karisma and her sister Kareena Kapoor also met CM Eknath Shinde at his official Varsha bungalow and the reason behind the meeting was not spelled out. However speculation was that any of the sisters may be pursued to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai Lok sabha seat.

Govinda was elected as an MP on a Congress ticket in the 2004 Lok Sabha election by defeating BJP leader Ram Naik in Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency.

The actor said that after 2004 to 2009 as a member of parliament, he was in political vanvas from 2010 to 2024, for was almost 14 years. He said after this vanvas, he has arrived in Ramrajya where Ram mandir is also completed in Ayodya.

“Whatever the responsibility, the party entrusts over me, I will do it honestly and mostly prefer and would live to work in the art and culture sector. I started my journey from Mumbai’s far flung suburb Virar and got name and fame because of dream city Mumbai. I am grateful to this city and film city. Maharashtra is land of saint and creative people and would like to work again for them,” said the film actor.

He also applauded the work of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde that has undertaken in Mumbai such as infrastructure projects and beautification works, saying the air and roads of Mumbai are much cleaner and better than earlier. “I wish to take Mumbai’s film city to the next level in the world. I am blessed with Shiv, Shivaji and Balasaheb Thackeray. My parents had good relations with Balasaheb Thackeray and today, I am joining his legacy carrying forward party,” Govinda said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed Govinda into the party, affirming his commitment to furthering the city's development agenda. He clarified that Govinda's entry into the Shiv Sena was unconditional.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil remarked that Govinda's era has passed, suggesting that the Shiv Sena should have recruited highly successful actors whose films are currently achieving success.