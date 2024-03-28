'If not as MP, then at least as son': Varun Gandhi breaks silence after being denied ticket by BJP

NEW DELHI: Over a week after the BJP denied ticket for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, Varun Gandhi penned an emotional letter to the constituents on Thursday, pledging his ongoing commitment to serve them.

Varun, the son of former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, broke his silence after the BJP excluded the incumbent MP from Pilibhit from its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter shared via his 'X' handle, an emotional Varun wrote: "Even though I am not able to contest elections from here, I will continue to serve the people of Pilibhit."

Recounting his association with the constituency, he said, "Today, when I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that little three-year-old child who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding the fingers of his mother. Little did he know that one day this land would become his work place and the people here would become his family."

"I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. Not only as an MP, but also as a person, the ideals, simplicity and kindness I got from Pilibhit have contributed greatly to my upbringing and development," the BJP MP wrote.