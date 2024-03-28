India, US tri-services conduct joint exercise under Tiger Triumph 2024

NEW DELHI : In a major step towards military-to-military relations, India and the US have pitched their services towards exercising across multiple scenarios, including a strategic move to a simulated island country.

Defence sources on Wednesday said an Indian Army contingent comprising a battalion group is taking part in the second edition of Tri-Services India-US amphibious exercise ‘Ex Tiger Triumph 2024’ along with Indian Navy and the IAF.

The 14-day exercise began on March 18, and is being conducted in two phases – the harbour phase at Vishakhapatnam followed by Sea Phase at Kakinada. The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations, and refine capabilities in humanitarian aid and disaster relief and sub-conventional operations.

The exercise has witnessed the amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army in conventional and sub-conventional scenarios. The Indian Army is represented by an integrated Battalion group with strength of 700 Army personnel, showcasing newly procured/inducted weapons and state-of-the-art technological infusions.

The Indian Army contingent is represented by components from infantry, mechanized infantry, para special forces, artillery, engineers and other supporting arms besides assorted systems of multiple drones and anti-drone equipment.

The harbour phase included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces. Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each other’s ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. These interactions not only strengthened interpersonal bonds but also facilitated an exchange of best practices and operational techniques.