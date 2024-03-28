K Kavitha spends first night in Tihar jail, served prison food

NEW DELHI: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, arrested by the Enforecement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case spent her first night in Tihar jail and was served prison food, official sources said on Wednesday.

According to Tihar Jail sources, she spent her first night in a cell shared by two other female inmates in jail number six, which is a dedicated women’s prison. “She ate dal and rice, which was also served to other inmates on Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning, she had tea with snacks,” a jail source said.

Kavitha was given a mattress, slippers, clothes, a bedsheet, and a blanket as per the jail rules, the source said, adding she was also provided with her medicines.

An official said she did not demand anything “specific”, and she will be provided with things as per the court order and the jail rules.

According to the court order, she is permitted to have home-cooked food, a mattress, slippers, clothes, a bedsheet, a blanket, books, pen and paper, and medicines. She is also allowed to wear jewellery. However, she was not wearing any jewellery when she came to the jail, the official said.

The officials said around 500 women inmates are lodged in jail number six in the Tihar prison complex.

‘Highly influential, may tamper with evidence’

The 46-year-old BRS leader was taken to Tihar jail on Tuesday evening after Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sent her to judicial custody till April 9 on the ED’s plea that if released, the “highly influential” arrestee was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. Kavitha is the third political leader after AAP’s Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who have been lodged in Tihar jail after being arrested in the excise policy case.