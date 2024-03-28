LS polls: Gujarat's Sabarkantha seat becomes a headache for BJP

AHMEDABAD: Discontent persists in Gujarat following BJP's candidate announcements. Protests have been going on in North Gujarat’s Sabarkantha demanding the reinstation of BJP candidate Bhikhaji Thakor, who was replaced by the party on the basis of caste.

Amidst the uproar, former Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Ider, Ramanlal Vora, dispatched by the party's high command to pacify the demonstrators, sparked controversy by purportedly using derogatory language towards a tribal women leader, who chairs the health committee of the district panchayat under BJP's banner.

For the last four days, there have been continuous demonstrations against the BJP's candidate in Sabarkantha, North Gujarat. Initially, the dissatisfaction stemmed from the caste of the BJP's nominee, Bhikhaji Thakor.

Consequently, due to the protest, Bhikhaji Thakor was replaced, and the ticket was offered to Bhavna Ben Bariya. Now, BJP workers are advocating for Bhavna Ben Bariya to be replaced and for Bhikhaji to be given the ticket instead. In response to the protests, BJP sent a set of leaders including Ramanlal Vora to address the internal divisions within the party.

The objective of these BJP delegates was to pacify the protests in Sabarkantha.

However, according to local leaders, BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora allegedly escalated the situation by passing derogatory remarks about Anasuya Ben Gameti, the Chairman of the Health Committee.