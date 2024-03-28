LS polls: Gujarat's Sabarkantha seat becomes a headache for BJP

AHMEDABAD: Discontent persists in Gujarat following BJP's candidate announcements. Protests have been going on in North Gujarat’s Sabarkantha demanding the reinstation of BJP candidate Bhikhaji Thakor, who was replaced by the party on the basis of caste.
Amidst the uproar, former Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Ider, Ramanlal Vora, dispatched by the party's high command to pacify the demonstrators, sparked controversy by purportedly using derogatory language towards a tribal women leader, who chairs the health committee of the district panchayat under BJP's banner.
For the last four days, there have been continuous demonstrations against the BJP's candidate in Sabarkantha, North Gujarat. Initially, the dissatisfaction stemmed from the caste of the BJP's nominee, Bhikhaji Thakor.
Consequently, due to the protest, Bhikhaji Thakor was replaced, and the ticket was offered to Bhavna Ben Bariya. Now, BJP workers are advocating for Bhavna Ben Bariya to be replaced and for Bhikhaji to be given the ticket instead. In response to the protests, BJP sent a set of leaders including Ramanlal Vora to address the internal divisions within the party.
The objective of these BJP delegates was to pacify the protests in Sabarkantha.
However, according to local leaders, BJP MLA Ramanlal Vora allegedly escalated the situation by passing derogatory remarks about Anasuya Ben Gameti, the Chairman of the Health Committee.
Thus, the leaders sent to address the unrest faced resistance from party workers. As a result, rather than subsiding, the division between party workers in Sabarkantha further intensified.
In a widely circulated video addressing the situation, Anasuya, the chairperson of the health committee, is captured stating, "Ramanlal Vora is not permitted to use abusive language, even as an MLA. I have no desire for the Zilla Panchayat position. I am prepared to resign. I did not join the party with any ulterior motive. Back then, you (BJP) needed tribal support. Now that you have gained a majority, the need for us seems to have diminished. We are not subservient to you; we work hard for our living."
BJP leader Ramanlal Vora responded saying, "Anasuya Ben holds the district panchayat seat in my assembly. When the leaders from the region convened and started presenting, I simply advised her to allow others also to speak by refraining from talking continuously. I merely said, 'Please stop speaking.' It's not offensive to make such a request within the party's internal discussions."
Based on information from sources, BJP leaders have lodged complaints about this internal discord with the party's high command. Furthermore, turmoil reignited in the Aravalli district on Thursday as supporters of the ousted BJP candidate Bhikhaji Thakor gathered outside the BJP office, demanding Thakor's reinstatement on the ticket. The doors of the Aravalli district BJP office were closed during the protest.