Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanand Vasant Date appointed as NIA DG

NEW DELHI : The government has appointed Sadanand Vasant Date, the Chief of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Additionally, appointments for the heads of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been confirmed.

An order was issued late Tuesday evening by the Deputy Secretary of the Central Government, saying, “Sadanand Date, a 1990-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, is appointed as the DG of the NIA. His tenure begins upon joining the post and will last until his superannuation on December 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever comes first.”

Date will assume leadership of the anti-terror federal probe agency after the retirement of the incumbent NIA DG, Dinkar Gupta, on March 31.

A decorated senior police officer, Date was among the first responders to the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistani terrorists, where he sustained injuries during a counter-operation. His quick actions contributed to the rescue of many hostages held by terrorists Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab, with Kasab being the only terrorist captured alive by Mumbai police.

For his bravery, Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. He has also served as a DIG in the CBI and IG (ops) in the Central Reserve Police Force.

In parallel appointments, Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a 1990-batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, has been named DG of BPR&D, serving until his superannuation on June 30, 2026, or until further orders.

Piyush Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and currently serving as Special DG in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has been appointed Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).