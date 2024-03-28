Money Matters: 3 crorepatis battle it out for Udhampur

SRINAGAR : In the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir which will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19, the three main contenders are crorepatis, according to their election affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

They are from the Congress, BJP and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Fourteen candidates, including independents, filed their nomination papers for the seat. Among them are BJP MP and Union Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh, Congress’s Lal Singh and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori of DPAP. The three candidates are the main contenders for the seat and all of them are crorepatis.

Jitendra, who won the polls from Udhampur seat in 2014 and 2019 polls, has movable assets worth Rs 33,316,327, including 40 tolas of gold worth Rs 1,330,000 and Rs 45,000 in cash. His wife has movable assets worth Rs 8,888,678, including 50 tolas of gold amounting to Rs 1,650,000 and Rs 55,000 in cash, as per the election affidavit.

The Union minister’s immovable assets are worth Rs 70,416,327 while his wife has got immovable assets of Rs 16,488,678.

Congress candidate Lal Singh, a former cabinet minister in the BJP-PDP alliance, has movable assets worth Rs 2,653,027, including Rs 45,000 cash and 150 gram of gold worth Rs 945,000. His wife Kanta Andotra has moveable assets of Rs 7,360,398, including Rs 40,000 cash and 600 gram of gold worth Rs 3,780,000, according to the poll affidavit.

Lal Singh has got immovable assets worth Rs 1.50 crore while his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 1 crore. He has also got liability of Rs 2,034,944 while his wife has liability of Rs 500,000.