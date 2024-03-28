New faces and warhorses: BJP plays balancing act in Haryana poll list

CHANDIGARH: The BJP has named six new faces in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Sonepat districts of Haryana while reposing trust in its old warhorses in Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad for the Lok Sabha elections.

With more than 50% per cent of its candidates being turncoats, the party depends on them to win the polls in the state. The saffron party has declared all the ten candidates in the state.

In a surprise move, 53-year-old industrialist Naveen Jindal, former -- a two-time Congress MP – who recently joined the BJP, is being fielded from Kurukshetra. Nayab Singh Saini, the Haryana Chief Minister, was the sitting MP from Kurukshetra. He won from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat in 2004 and 2009 on a Congress ticket. Also, former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who had joined AAP, has joined the BJP after quitting AAP. He has been given a ticket from Sirsa as the party dropped Sunita Duggal, a first-time MP.

Besides, independent MLA from the Rania assembly segment and state cabinet minister in Saini cabinet Ranjit Singh Chautala has been given a ticket from Hisar after he was inducted into the party fold after the sitting party MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh resigned and joined the Congress. Chautala was a Rajya Sabha MP in 1990 and a two-time MLA in 1987 and 2019. He is the son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and brother of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.