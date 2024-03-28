Students raise 'casteist slogans' at Ashoka University

Video of Haryana's Ashoka University students shouting casteist slogans like 'Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad', and "we need caste census" have surfaced on X.
Former board member at Infosys, Mohandas Pai shared the videos on X tagging Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan questoning why there was so much caste hatred at Ashoka University.
"Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true? @dpradhanbjp Govt should look into why such hatred prevails. How can universities keep quiet?" said Pai in his post on X.
The university in its statement condemning the act on X said, " The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group. The University will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed."
"Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka. Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to University disciplinary procedure," the statement said.
X handle @socialjusticeforum shared images of the students taking part in a sit-in protest on march 26th demanding a caste census and asking for reservation.