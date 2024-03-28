Ukraine foreign minister seeks help from Delhi, says India a global power

NEW DELHI : Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit. During his stay, he will meet with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

“I am coming to India at the invitation of S.Jaishankar, and I am looking forward to our meeting,” Minister Kuleba said during a virtual press briefing with the Indian media on Wednesday.

Kuleba, expressing his intentions for the visit, said, “I will have candid and comprehensive discussions in Delhi. The fact that I am travelling to India signifies our pursuit of opportunities for Ukraine.”

He added that India’s cooperation with Ukraine, especially in economic projects and reconstruction activities, is highly welcome. “We regard India as a significant global power,” he added.

Minister Kuleba’s visit to Delhi, starting on March 30th, will be packed with engagements.

Foreign Minister Kuleba’s schedule includes a meeting with S. Jaishankar and the Deputy National Security Advisor. Discussions will cover bilateral partnerships and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. He is also set to interact with members of the business community, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed.