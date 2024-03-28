'Unwarranted, unacceptable': India responds to US remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Highlighting India's pride in its independent and robust democratic institutions, Jaiswal reiterated the country's determination to protect them from any undue external influences.

"Yesterday India lodged its strong objection and protest with a senior official of the US embassy with regard to the comments made by the State Department. The recent remarks by the US state department are unwarranted. Any such external imputation on our electoral and legal processes is completely unacceptable. In India, legal processes are driven by rule of law. Anyone who has similar ethos, especially fellow democracies, should have no difficulty in appreciating this fact. India is proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions. We are committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.