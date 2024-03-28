Uttarakhand's Haridwar constituency becomes hot seat for veterans

DEHRADUN: The contest on two of the five Lok Sabha seats in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, popularly known as Devbhoomi, has become very interesting and complicated too. In Haridwar and Pauri Lok Sabha seats, the political future of both BJP and Congress veterans are at stake.

In Haridwar, the Congress has fielded Virendra Rawat, son of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, whilst the BJP, on the other hand, has shown faith in Trivendra Rawat. Trivendra was ousted from his position as Chief Minister in 2021 during the Gairsain assembly session.

After a three-year hiatus, the party has sought to 'recompense' Trivendra by nominating him as a Lok Sabha candidate.

Meanwhile, Harish Rawat's political standing is in line with the debut of his son. For Harish Rawat, this election has become a question of prestige as his son Virendra Rawat is contesting for the seat Rawat had lost to former Chief Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Speaking to TNIE, senior political analyst Udit Ghildiyal told, "Undoubtedly, Trivendra Rawat holds a significant advantage, yet the path ahead is far from smooth; instead, it promises to be a fierce and challenging battle."