Varun Gandhi broke silence first time after being denied ticket by BJP

NEW DELHI: More than a week after being denied ticket to contest from his sitting Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat by BJP, Varun Gandhi on Thursday wrote an emotional open letter to the people of Pilibhit assuring them that he will continue to serve them.

Varun Gandhi -the son of BJP sitting Sultanpur MP, Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, has broken his silence first time after the BJP dropped him from the list of candidates in the upcoming LS elections.

Sounding a bit emotional, Varun Gandhi wrote in the open letter " Even though I am not able to contest elections from here, I will continue to serve the people of Pilibhit".

Defining himself fortunate to have served the people of Pilibhit, he wrote, "I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years. Not only as an MP, but also as a person, the ideals, simplicity and kindness I got from Pilibhit have contributed greatly to my upbringing and development."