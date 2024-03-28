‘Will give Rs 3K cr seized by ED to poor’

NEW DELHI : A day after speaking to ‘shakti swaroopa’ Rekha Patra, the Basirhat’s BJP Lok Sabha candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone conversation with Krishnanagar candidate Amrita Roy on Wednesday.

The PM told her to inform the people of West Bengal that he was exploring legal options to ensure that around Rs 3,000 crore seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was “returned to the poor people” when he comes back to power for a third term. Roy is pitted against TMC’s Mahua Moitra.

The BJP expects a catalytic impact on the voters belonging to the poor sections after Modi’s assertion about “returning the money to the poor through proper legal provisions.”

In his conversation with Roy, the PM estimated the seized money at Rs 3,000 crore, which he said was paid by the poor for getting jobs as teachers or clerks in the state. Modi said he would look at legal provisions, if it would be needed, to how the money can be recovered and distributed among the poor.

“I am exploring legal options. Please tell the people about it,” he told Roy.

When Roy informed him about the opposition charges against her candidature, Modi advised her not to mind. Modi said a divide appeared to exist in the country’s politics: on the one side are people committed to eradicating corruption and on another, there is a section that supports corruption and are involved in it, he said.

The PM’s remarks came in the backdrop of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the support from Congress and other parties to the CM in the liquor excise case.

“This clearly shows their (Opposition) priority is not the country but power,” said the PM, asserting that the BJP-led alliance was now fighting for a corruption-free country. “All the corrupt have come together to save each other in various cases,” said the PM.