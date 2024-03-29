Bihar's Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing pact: RJD to contest 26 seats, Congress 9, CPI-ML 3, CPI and CPI(M) one seat each

PATNA: The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar – including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties – on Friday announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections.

The Congress will contest nine seats, followed by CPI(ML) on 3 seats, and CPI and CPI(M) with one seat each.

Former state minister and senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui announced the seat-sharing arrangements among constituents of grand alliance in the presence of RJD state president Jagadanand Singh and other leaders.

The RJD will contest the following seats:

Gaya

Nawada

Jehabanabad

Aurangabad

Buxar

Patliputra

Munger

Jamui

Banka

Valmikinagar

Purvi Champaran

Sheohar

Sitamarhi

Vaishali

Saran

Siwan

Gopalganj

Ujiarpur

Darbhanga

Madhubani

Jhanjharpur

Supaul,Madhepura

Purnea

Araria

Hajipur

The Congress has been allocated Kishanganj, Katihar Bhagalpur Muzaffarpur Samastipur (SC) Paschimi Champaran Patna Sahib Sasaram (SC) Maharajganj

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation will field its candidates from Ara, Karakat, and Nalanda seats.

The CPI and CPI(M) will contest Begusarai and Khagaria seats, respectively.