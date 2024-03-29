BJP’s struggle for Sabarkantha as Gujarat MLA abuses women

AHMEDABAD: A day after BJP MLA and former Gujarat assembly speaker Ramanlal Vora courted controversy by purportedly using derogatory language against the tribal women chairing a health committee of the district panchayat under the party banner, a video of the incident went viral on Thursday intensifying the protest.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Vora was dispatched by the party’s high command to pacify the demonstrators demanding replacement of replaced candidate Bhikhaji Thakor.

According to sources, BJP leaders have lodged complaints with the party high command regarding the MLA’s behaviour. For the past four days, there has been a continuous demonstration against the BJP’s candidate in Sabarkantha, North Gujarat. Initially, the dissatisfaction stemmed from the caste of the BJP’s nominee, Bhikhaji Thakor. Owing to the protest, Thakor was replaced, and ticket offered to Bhavna Ben Bariya.