‘Emotional’ Varun pens letter to people of Pilibhit

NEW DELHI : Over a week after the BJP denied him the ticket for the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, Varun Gandhi on Thursday wrote an open letter to the people of Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, asserting that his bonding with them will continue.

“If not as an MP, then certainly at least as a son, my relationship with the people of Pilibhit remains till the last breath of mine,” he wrote in an emotional letter.

Varun Gandhi has been critical of the policies of the Modi government on social media even after being a party MP. He shared his letter on ‘X.’ “Even though I am not able to contest elections, I will continue to serve the people of Pilibhit till last breath,” he wrote.

Recalling how Pilibhit helped him in every walk of life, he wrote “Today when I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that a three-year –old child who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding fingers of his mother. Little did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family”.

He said he considered himself fortunate for having had the opportunity to serve the people of Pilibhit for years. “The ideals, simplicity and kindness that I got from Pilibhit contributed greatly to my upbringing and development,” he wrote. He told the people of Pilibhit that his tenure as an MP was ending soon. “But my bonding with them will never end.”

However, Varun dropped enough hints about his ‘disgruntlement’ and ‘pain’ after having denied the party ticket.

“I have always raised my voice for your interest with all my might. My term as an MP could be ending but my relationship with Pilibhit can’t till my last breath.”